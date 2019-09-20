OHA seeking nonprofit to administer $1.1 million grant for Native Hawaiian scholarships

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) announced today that it is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations to administer a $1.1 million grant for higher education scholarships for Native Hawaiian students.

The goal of the grant is to increase the number of Native Hawaiian students who graduate with an undergraduate degree or higher, or who earn a vocational education certificate. The program has two priority areas: 1) to support scholarships for Native Hawaiians who want to pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees; and 2) to provide wrap-around scholarship services for non-traditional Native Hawaiian students to complete a post-secondary degree or complete vocational or technical education.

The grant period is from February 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, with $550,000 allocated for each year. The grant award is subject to approval by OHA’s Board of Trustees and subject to the availability of funding.

Nonprofits must submit an online application on or before 2 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019. Prospective applicants are recommended to participate in one of two orientation sessions. The September 25 orientation starts at 10 a.m. and is available via Skype. The September 27 orientation also starts at 10 a.m. and will be held at OHA’s Honolulu office.

For more information about the grant, including the solicitation, online application and orientation schedule, please visit www.oha.org/grants.