HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas trees have officially done their time for the holiday season and people are now faced with disposing them. Maui and Kauai county have set up multiple locations to encourage residents to stay green after the holiday season and recycle their Christmas trees.

Maui county has set up five permanent and two temporary locations for residents to make drop offs. The permanent locations include: Central Maui, Hana, Lanai, Molokai and West Maui. The two temporary locations are located in Kihei and Makawao.

On Kauai, residents can make drop offs at county refuse transfer stations, Kekaha Landfill, or at Kauai Nursery and Landscaping (KNL). KNL offers disposal seven days a week from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.

Before bringing your tree for proper disposal, remember to remove any ornaments, tinsel, lights, etc.

Officials would like to remind all Hawaii residents that Christmas trees are a fire hazard and should be disposed of appropriately.