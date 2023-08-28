The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents in Lahaina and Kula who receive unsolicited offers to buy their property, are urged to report them to the State Attorney General.

Residents who live in the zip codes 96761, 96767, and 96790 are protected under the governor’s sixth emergency proclamation, making unsolicited offers a crime.

Those found guilty of the crime could face up to a year in jail, or a $5,000 fine, or both.

If you receive an unsolicited offer, do not provide your personal information. instead, hang up and call 911.

Or report it to the Attorney General’s office at hawaiiag@hawaii.gov.