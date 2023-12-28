ALA MOANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A baby humpback whale that stranded itself in Waikiki has left officials puzzled.

They do not know why it beached itself, but it is clear that it should have been with its mother. Experts were unable to spot the animal on Thursday.

The humpback calf was first reported to officials with NOAA around 4 p.m. on Wednesday off Fort Derussy Park.

“The whale actually came into shore and up towards the beach and people who were on the beach at that time pushed the whale back out into the water,” said NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands regional stranding coordinator Diana Kramer.

The baby whale then made its way near Ala Moana. NOAA said crews observed it swimming back and forth offshore until dark. Crews worked with partners from the University of Hawaii, Hawaii Marine Animal Response and the state on Thursday to survey the area.

“And do a search between Waikiki and Ala Moana and there was no sign of the whale,” Kramer said.

There were also no sigs of the mother. Experts said there are a number of reasons why the two could have been separated.

“It could be that there’s something wrong with the calf, that’d be one reason,” said Ed Lyman, a natural resource specialist with the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. “Could be something happened to mom. … So, we don’t provide necessarily a cause there. We don’t know whether it was an abandoned calf or something happened to the mom.”

Lyman said humpback calves tend to stay with their mother for about one year, but the calf in the Waikiki video looked like it could not be more than one week old.

Officials did not spot the mother on Wednesday or Thursday and said it is unlikely that the two will be reunited.

“But I don’t want to take away all hope, so there is a slim chance that maybe it did,” Kramer said. “And that’s what I hope for, but the odds of the calf with no mom around are unfortunately pretty low.”

Officials add that pushing the calf back into the water was not the best idea. It could have thrashed around and injured those who were trying to help, and the people did not know what else was in the water.

“There could have been a predator in the area and so coming ashore could have been its resort to escape either drowning or being attacked by a predator. And so we also don’t want to just jump in, push it back into that situation. The best thing that people can really do is when they see an animal like that that might be in distress is to call the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline,” Kramer said.

Hawaii’s humpback whale season typically lasts from November through April, the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline is 1-888-256-9840.