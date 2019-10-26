Officials say the increase in fire ant infestations is a cause for concern

There are several new infestations of little fire ants across three different islands. According to the Department of Agriculture, there are seven sites on Oahu, two on Maui and two on Kauai. Officials say the increase in infestation sites is a cause for concern. They’re asking residents to periodically check their properties to prevent the further spread of infestation. To do that, you can put peanut butter on chopsticks, and leave them in several places for about an hour. Any ants collected should be put in a sealable plastic bag and placed in the freezer for 24 hours and then taken to the Department of Agriculture’s office.

