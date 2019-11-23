Oahu’s last living Filipino WWII vet to be honored with Congressional Gold Medal

Private First Class Francisco P. Benigno Sr. is turning 100 years old and will be presented with a Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian award for his service during WWII, and for surviving the Bataan Death March as a prisoner of war. Past recipients of the award include: Walt Disney, George Washington, Wright Brothers, Thomas A. Edison, Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra, Mother Theresa, Pope John Paul II.

Brigadier General Moses Kaoiwi will be presenting the Congressional Gold Medal. The ceremony will also include a Parade of Colors by Farrington High School’s JROTC, special performances by Farrington High School’s Filipino-American Club, the Farrington High School Choir, and Miss Philippines Hawaii 2019 Lauren Cabrera.

During WWII, only Filipino soldiers were denied their veteran benefits. PFC Francisco P. Benigno Sr. was an active member in Hawaii’s World War II Filipino American Veterans of Hawaii. For more than 70 years, he fought for the benefits promised to him and his fellow soldiers by participating in marches and protesting in Washington D.C.

PFC Francisco P. Benigno Sr. was called to duty on October 28, 1941 at Laoag, Ilocos Norte. He became a prisoner of war on April 10th, 1942, and marched from Mt. Samat, Bataan to San Fernando, Pampanga. On April 14, 1942, he was taken to the concentration camp at Capas, Tarlac and assigned to the “6th” group. He was released by the Japanese on March 20th, 1943 and honorably discharged on June 27th, 1945.

PFC Francisco P. Benigno Sr. will be celebrating his lifelong achievements alongside his closest friends and family at Hale Ikena, Fort Shafter, on Tuesday 12/3/19, at 11:00 a.m.