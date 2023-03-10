HONOLULU (KHON2) — On March 25, Wai Kai, Oahu’s newest waterfront recreation and lifestyle venue will have their grand opening in Ewa Beach.

This will be Hawaii’s first deep-water standing wave and 52-acre Wai Kai lagoon. The venue will consist of social events for guests and the community, farmer’s markets, Wahine Wednesday’s, Sustainably Sunday’s and more.

Wai Kai is a year-round venue that will introduce a new era of experimental recreation once it opens. Included in the venue are standout elements such as three exceptional restaurants, bespoke events, Nalo Kai Club with a private lounge and Sessions Lifestyle and Apparel shop.

Wai Kai will also have the LineUp, which sets the stage for transformative experiences by bringing together the best of the island’s activities, while celebrating Hawaii’s cultural ties to water. The LineUp Local is a monthly and annual membership program designed for Kama‘aina and military with price discounts and preferred access to special programming and events.

Surfing:

Wai Kai Wave will be Hawaii’s first deep-water standing wave, offering an unrivaled surf experience for all levels from beginner to pro. The wave spans about 100-feet wide and is adjustable from two- to six-feet high. It also allows up to three lanes with 10 surfers per lane and emulates famous, natural standing river waves in Oahu such as the Waimea River.

The venue will also include six surfside cabanas adjacent to the Wai Kai Wave, featuring interior sofa seating, a mini refrigerator, sound system, live video feeds of the wave and additional amenities.

Upcoming plans include the Wai Kai Wave Surf Academy, developed in collaboration with Wai Kai partner Shane Beschen, former world No. 2 ranked surfer, X-Games Champion and Red Bull’s high-performance surf coach.

“Our goal isn’t to replace the ocean, rather to be a valuable resource for water enthusiasts,” said Beschen. Wai Kai added that other internationally acclaimed surfers will be available as well for personalized instruction and training.

“I had the best time visiting The LineUp,” said world champion big wave surfer Kai Lenny. “It’s the perfect environment to improve surfing technique and try out different tricks because it’s a never-ending ride. I can’t wait to go back.”

Shane Beschen testing out the Wai Kai Wave (Courtesy Wai Kai)

The Wai Kai Wave powered by citywave (Courtesy Wai Kai)

Kalani Rivero testing out the Wai Kai Wave (Courtesy Wai Kai)

Wai Kai venue in Ewa Beach (Courtesy Wai Kai)

Watersports:

The 52-acre Wai Kai Lagoon will have an assortment of watersport activities for guest to choose from. A variety of watercrafts will also be available to rent. Rentals include kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and pedalboards, Hydrobikes, outrigger canoes, surfskis, pedal boats, Duffy boat cruises and AquaBana floating cabanas.

Rentals are bookable by the hour or through the Play Your Way package, which allows visitors to swap out different watercrafts and use the floating cabanas for the same hourly rate as a kayak or paddleboard rental. Individual or double-clamshell lounge chairs are available by reservation at the waterfront.

Dining:

Wai Kai will include three unique dining venues: The LookOut Food & Drink, a Surfrider Foundation Ocean Friendly Restaurant, critically acclaimed Kitchen Door Napa and Plaza Grill, which offers an all-day menu of eclectic yet traditional favorites.

Events and Programming:

Hawaii-based Events International has partnered with Wai Kai to curate a robust schedule of interactive and engaging events and experiences for all ages. Wai Kai will host memorable group functions and catered events ranging from intimate gatherings to full buyouts.

Venues include the 61,200-square-foot Event Lawn, Fire Pit Terrace, Lagoon Promenade along the adjacent Wai Kai Lagoon, the 12,600-square-foot Surfside Lawn by the Wai Kai Wave and a variety of other function spaces.

The signature Wai Kai Show will enthrall guests every Monday, evening starting April 17, and includes a family-style dinner alongside a spellbinding show featuring dancers, musicians and surfers.

Hawaiian and Tahitian performers weave a story of water through song and dance and incorporate live surfing by utilizing the Wai Kai Wave – the perfect way to learn about the history of Heʻe Nalu (surfing) and Heʻe Puʻe Wai (river wave surfing).

Sustainability

The LineUp at Wai Kai has been benchmarked by Sustainable Tourism & Outdoors Kit for Evaluation, the only sustainability standard built for the surf park industry. The STOKE Surf Parks standard was created with input from major wave technology providers and surf parks.

Wai Kai operates with a no single-use plastic policy and all disposable products must be 100 percent BPI certified compostable. Sustainable options for grab-and-go packaging include Sustainable Island Products and Mananalu Water.

For more information about Wai Kai and the LineUp, you may visit their website. Bookings are available here.