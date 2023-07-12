NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Nanakuli resident is facing a $50 fine for drawing with chalk due to the house rules of her homeowner’s association.

Heather Bedley said her children made a chalk drawing on a fence on Monday, July 3 and left it up until Tuesday, July 11 when she received a violation.

“Violation, A-2, graffiti, automatic fine, first violation,” Bedley said while reading the notice, “An automatic fine of $50 will be issued for the following violation, there will be no written warning.”

“Like, you’re going to fine me $50 because my kids drew chalk!” Heather Bedley, Puu Heleakala resident

The house rules of the association state that graffiti calls for an automatic $50 fine with no warning and the same goes for property damage — Bedley said the fence in question is association-owned.

The resident manager told KHON2 that they are following their governing documents, but one former resident said some rules are plain silly.

“What was the other one? Oh, my aircon,” said former Puu Heleakala resident Cindy Tasaka. “That’s the best. I used to have an aircon in my room, but because it was only boarded and it was not the same color of the house, I got a fine for that!”

One longtime resident said it is hard to even get together anymore out of fear of violations. Clinton Yamaguchi, Jr. moved to Puu Heleakala in 1974.

“Back then we used to have like, you know, with all the neighbors, we’ll bring out a little bit of food, you know, like a potluck and stuff like that,” Yamaguchi, Jr. said. “Now, its like nothing.”

Residents told KHON2 that board meetings used to be held at the Puu Heleakala recreation center, but were moved into Honolulu. They added that bringing them back to Nanakuli would be a step in the right direction.

“Today, mom is bedridden, you know, and so she can’t make it all the way to town. My sister, who has power of attorney, can’t even go to the meeting either, so we can’t voice our concerns and stuff like that,” Yamaguchi, Jr. said.

Real estate experts said it is important to know the association rules before signing a lease and added that every association has a right to their own rules.

“As property managers at Hawaii Life, our primary objective is to ensure our tenants have the necessary resources to be responsible occupants. This includes providing them with comprehensive information about the association’s rules and regulations, as well as other essential details to prevent any surprises or misunderstandings.

Whenever a tenant enters into a new lease agreement, it’s imperative that the rules and regulations are explicitly incorporated into the lease. In the event of a violations, tenants should consult the CCNRs (covenants, conditions and restrictions) and in most cases have the opportunity to appeal the violation.

Operating throughout Hawaii our mission at Hawaii Life is to lease exceptional residences to respectable individuals. We firmly believe that by practicing complete transparency and actively educating our customers and clients, we can proactively avoid unfortunate situations” Nahea Zietz, Hawaii Life Rentals director

Bedley can either pay the $50 fine or she has until Tuesday, July 18 to file an appeal — she told KHON2 that she plans on doing the latter.