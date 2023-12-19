HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several of Oahu’s first responding agencies attended a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 19 to dissuade the public from using illegal fireworks during New Year’s.

Honolulu police talked about enforcement, fire officials discussed wild land and building fires and Emergency Medical Services had details on injuries that occur every single year thanks to illegal fireworks.

Officials stressed the importance of neighbors coming forward to help authorities as they try to curb the deafening booms.

“If they’re firing off illegal fireworks and you know their illegal because they’re aerials then you need to take a picture so that we know or point out the individual because were gonna get there after the fireworks is expended,” HPD chief Joe Logan said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi added that personal responsibility is huge.

“We’re going to ask parents to monitor their kids, we’re going to ask you to be sensitive to our kupuna, to animals in your neighborhood, to families that quite honestly are really fearful that perhaps their house could catch on fire,” Blangiardi said.

EMS director Dr. Jim Ireland said the injuries from explosives like M-80s are far beyond flesh wounds.

“And usually they lose a piece of their thumb and often two or three of their fingers. So they’re left just with a stub of a hand. and so you can imagine, and it’s usually the dominant hand because you’re throwing it, you’re throwing it with the hand that you write with, or your dominant side,” Dr. Ireland said.

Penalties for setting off, importing and even possessing illegal fireworks carry fines between $500 and $5,000. The mayor had a message for those with plans to detonate.

“Please, don’t do this. For our own sake, don’t do this. If it’s within your control, make the right decision. Help us,” Blangiardi said.

Fire and EMS officials said they will have increased personnel on hand for New Year’s emergency calls. Police also mentioned they will make it a priority to keep the H-1 Freeway clear of cars from Pearl City to Kapolei for the duration of the night.