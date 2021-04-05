Oahu couple featured in latest episode of “America’s Most Wanted”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Greed and deception have landed an Oahu couple on an episode of “America’s Most Wanted.”

John and Julienna Dimitrion have been on the run from authorities since 2010.

Between 2005-2007, the FBI says the couple schemed victims through their company, Mortgage Alliance. The Dimitrions convinced homeowners at risk for foreclosure to sell their homes, promising to fix their victims’ credit by investing the proceeds of the home sales.

Instead, they used the money to fund their lavish lifestyles, reportedly stealing over $1.3 million. Multiple Oahu families lost their homes.

The two were indicted for mortgage fraud in February 2009. By April, they pled guilty to operating a “fraud scheme,” and were due in federal court for sentencing.

But they never showed up to court.

Throughout the years, tipsters have phoned in to the FBI with possible sightings from all over the world: Honolulu, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Miami, Massachusetts, and the Philippines and Australia.

The FBI offering up to $10,000 for each fugitive for information that can finally lead to their captures.

If you have information that can lead to their captures, contact “America’s Most Wanted” through the hotline (1-833-3-AMW-TIPS) and website (AMWTIPS.COM).