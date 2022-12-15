HONOLUU (KHON2) – Dec. 15 is observed as National Cupcake Day so don’t feel guilty about buying, making or ordering a delicious cupcake.

According to National Calendar the cupcake was originally known as the 1-2-3-4 cake because the recipe called for one cup of butter, two cups of sugar, three cups of flour, four eggs, one cup of milk and one spoonful of baking soda.

Trip Advisor came out with their list of top cupcake shops on Oahu to check out.

They identified businesses in the dessert category then ranked those spots using a variety of different factors like total volume ratings and reviews.

Whether you like your cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, sprinkles or even fruit filled, this list has you covered.

Top cupcake shops on Oahu:

Liliha Bakery Cupcake and Things Bakery Cake Works Hokulani Bake Shop Sugarlina Bakeshop

For more information on Trip Advisor’s list of best cupcake shops head to their website.