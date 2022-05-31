HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oʻahu residents willing to participate in a 24-week diet and lifestyle study by the University of Hawaii are needed.

The study will examine two different diets to reduce intra-abdominal and total body fat to help reduce disease such as cancer, diabetes, dementia and heart disease in their Healthy Diet and Lifestyle 2 study.

Researchers are looking for men and women ages 35–69, who are overweight or obese, and have not smoked in the past two year.

To be in the study you must be Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander or European White ancestry.

Study organizers said participants will lose weight and get in shape under the guidance of an experienced team of dietitians specially trained for the study.

The study is run by University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center researchers Loïc Le Marchand and Carol Boushey.

Their first Healthy Diet and Lifestyle study developed a diet that may make the gut microbiome more healthy,

For more information about the study, call (808) 237-3901 or email hdls2@cc.hawaii.edu.