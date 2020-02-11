Numerous showers to remain over islands through Tuesday, easing slightly by Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disturbance sitting about 125 miles northeast of Maui continues to send bands of fast-moving, briefly heavy showers over the islands this afternoon.

Rainfall totals have been generally up to 1.5 inches in the past 12 hours, though a handful of gages have measured in excess of 2 inches, mainly on Kauai.

Due to the relative short duration of heavy showers, flash flooding is not expected.

Breezy to locally windy northwest winds along the flank of the low are starting to weaken, and with a downward trend due tonight, the Wind Advisory for the lower elevations of all islands has been cancelled.

However, a High Wind Warning remains in place for the high summits of the Big Island.

Cool, wet and locally breezy north to northwest winds are expected overnight as the low drifts southeastward and starts to slowly weaken.

Breezy north winds will hang on near Kauai and Oahu, while a significant decrease in winds is expected late across Maui and the Big Island.

Bands of showers, some briefly heavy, are expected to continue to focus rainfall along north facing terrain, with showers occasionally spilling over to southern shores.

Due to extremely low freezing levels in and around the low, freezing rain and snow showers can be expected on the Haleakala and Big Island summits down to around 8,500 ft.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for these areas.

Down at sea level, dew points in the 50s will keep a cool feel.

