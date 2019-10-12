North Shore wind farm will cause road closures starting Sunday night

The only road through the North Shore will be closed starting Sunday night as crews deliver heavy equipment to Kahuku.

Kamehameha Highway between Waimea Bay and Kawela Beach Road will be closed from midnight to 2:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday over the next five weeks.

From 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., expect delays on the H1 freeway going eastbound from Kalaeloa to Pearl City,

Along with the northbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway, the H2 freeway, Wilikina Drive, Kamananui Road and the Joseph P. Leong bypass road.

The closures will not take place on Fridays and Saturdays, along with Halloween night and the Sunday before Veteran’s Day.

The closures will last through November 26.

Due to the heavy load and the size of the turbines, the state department of transportation approved the closure of Kamehameha Highway from Waimea bay to Kawela.

However, places like Turtle Bay Resort, which employ the majority of people on the North Shore, are preparing for the closure.

“Most of the team members are going to be okay because they live that way,” said Turtle Bay Vice President Jerry Gibson as he points towards Kahuku.

He said of the 600 workers, about 80% live on the Kahuku side of the North Shore.

“Those that live towards Haleiwa, we’re going to check their schedules and 99% of the cases, we can let them go home around 11:30 p.m., so they’ll get through to Haleiwa about 12 a.m., which is the deadline time,” he said.

If anyone misses the deadline, they’ll have to drive about two hours around the island to get home.

However, Gibson said if that happens to his staff they’re welcome to stay at the resort instead.

Many North Shore residents say they don’t want any more wind turbines.

There are 12 already located nearby in Kahuku that were put up a decade ago.

“These turbines are going to be way taller than the current ones,” explains Kahuku resident Kamalani Keliikuli.

She said it’s the tallest wind turbines in the United States. “It’s going to be 568 feet tall, we don’t want it here, our community has been in strong opposition to this,” she said.

She said the current turbines haven’t helped.

“Our energy bill still increases, it doesn’t stop,” she said.

She adds that there will be 20 turbines in their community that’s only two miles long.

She said the eight new turbines will be about 1,700 feet away from Kahuku Elementary and many worry about the infrasound the turbines emit.

Keliikuli said one long-time Kahuku family had to move because their son, who has autism, could hear the vibrations and wouldn’t be able to sleep at night. She said the family ended up moving to Maui, away from the wind farm that’s located there too.

However, the people behind the Na Pua Makani wind project say the infrasound is safe.

“We’ve determined, based on our location and natural background plus manmade background, that our project will not contribute anything of significance to the infrasound in the area,” said Mark Miller, Chief Operating Officer for the US Section of AES.

He said the project will power 16,000 homes and will displace 70,000 tons of CO2.

“Kahuku benefits from one of the best wind resources,” he said. “Obviously, the existing wind farms that are here have taken advantage of that. When you look at the island and the opportunity for that, this location has the best available wind resources.”

Some North Shore residents are also concerned about the weight of the transport and Paumalu Bridge near Sunset Beach. They said that was bridge was damaged when the turbines were brought in a decade ago and say the weight limit is less than the load.

In a statement, the DOT said “HDOT issued permits as the applicants have fulfilled all process requirements, and all HDOT facilities, historic or otherwise, have been determined to have sufficient capacity to safely handle the loads anticipated.”