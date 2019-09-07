North Korean radar could be used to spy on Incheon Airport

North Korea has installed a radar on Hambak Island, an uninhabited island off the northwest coast of the Korean peninsula. The Japanese-made radar has a range of 18-37 miles, which brings Incheon International Airport, one of the largest airports in the world, within spying range.
North Korea began occupying the island, technically a part of South Korea, in 2017. A platoon of North Korean soldiers has been stationed on Hambak Island, and military facilities have been built.
There is internal debate between South Korean lawmakers and military leaders about whether or not the radar is in violation of the 2018 Panmunjom inter-Korean military pact, but it is nonetheless believed to pose a security threat.