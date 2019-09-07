North Korean radar could be used to spy on Incheon Airport

South Korean army soldiers look toward the North’s side at the Imjingak Pavilion, near the demilitarized zone of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping departed Thursday morning for a state visit to North Korea, where he’s expected to talk with leader Kim Jong Un about his nuclear program while negotiations have stalled with Washington. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea has installed a radar on Hambak Island, an uninhabited island off the northwest coast of the Korean peninsula. The Japanese-made radar has a range of 18-37 miles, which brings Incheon International Airport, one of the largest airports in the world, within spying range.

North Korea began occupying the island, technically a part of South Korea, in 2017. A platoon of North Korean soldiers has been stationed on Hambak Island, and military facilities have been built.

There is internal debate between South Korean lawmakers and military leaders about whether or not the radar is in violation of the 2018 Panmunjom inter-Korean military pact, but it is nonetheless believed to pose a security threat.