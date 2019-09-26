Nonprofit to reach out with lava recovery resources

Big Island residents impacted by last year’s Kilauea eruption now have a new resource for recovery and housing referrals. Hawaii County has awarded a case management contract to Neighborhood Place of Puna.

The nonprofit will be reaching out to eruption survivors, listed on the survivor databases from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Hawaii Island Disaster Response & Recovery Team, to check on unmet needs and to offer services. A nearly $900,000 FEMA grant is paying for it.

To reach Neighborhood Place of Puna, call 808 965-5550 or visit https://neighborhoodplaceofpuna.org/

More details from Hawaii County: https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/Home/Components/News/News/97/720