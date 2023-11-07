HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former Mililani High School teacher, counselor, coach and Athletics Director Glenn Nitta, will not serve jail time for his crime of embezzlement and fraud of Mililani High School funds.

Instead, 76-year-old Nitta was sentenced to four years probation for the theft of more than $400,000 from the Mililani High School Athletic Booster Club, and for failing to pay taxes on that money.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm was disappointed with the sentencing and believes it will not help deter future misappropriation of public funds.

“We believe Mr. Nitta should have received some prison time, and that a prison sentence would have served as a deterrent against the theft of public funds by others in the future,” Alm said.

Nitta pleaded no contest in June to three counts of Theft in the First Degree, three counts of Theft in the Second Degree, and two counts of Failure to Report Income.

During the sentencing hearing on Nov. 7, Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Heidi Armstrong told the court, “Mr. Nitta abused his authority, stole, and used funds inappropriately.”

“He blatantly and selfishly used these funds for personal reasons. These are unconscionable acts and he must be held accountable for his lack of professional integrity,” Armstrong added.

In an attempt to right his wrong, Nitta’s lawyer presented a check for $406,000 in restitution to Mililani High School during sentencing.

However, Alm believes it just isn’t enough.

“Restitution is important, but it isn’t everything. Paying restitution and avoiding prison is like allowing a bank robber to go free if he gives back the money he stole,” said Alm.