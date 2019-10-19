No foul play suspected in the death of woman found bound in Ala Wai

On September 23rd, the Hawaii Police Department retrieved a body from the Ala Wai Canal. The HPD said the body was bound and “surrounded by suspicious circumstances.” The woman was identified as 51-year-old Shannon Bartholomew, a Minnesota resident visiting Hawaii. Her body was found on the last day of her trip.

Now, the HPD stated: “This case is presently classified as an unattended death. The investigation has revealed there was no foul play, and we are currently awaiting autopsy results.”

The death is being considered as either an accident or suicide.