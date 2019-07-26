No end in sight for the trade wind weather

HONOLULU – (KHON2) Trade winds will continue through the upcoming week with high pressure north of the station.

Showers will be focused over windward and mauka areas, with an uptick in trade wind showers expected late this weekend into the middle of next week as an upper level trough moves over the islands.

In the extended range forecast there are early hints of a developing low moving up out of the tropics bringing up deep tropical moisture across the state by the end of next week.

We will continue to closely monitor this system as it approaches the islands from the southeast and provide more forecast details as the system gets closer to the islands. Stay tuned.