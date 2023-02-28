WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Waikiki Improvement Association reminded folks to not camp along beaches in Waikiki as nightly closures are set to start on Wednesday, March 1.

KHON2 found out where people are not allowed to be from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure is just more than a half-mile stretch of Waikiki from the Royal Hawaiian Groin to the Honolulu Police Department substation. Kuhio Beach Park — owned by the City — sits just south of the area and already closes from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

“It just so happens that this one section of beach is not under City or State parks,” said Rick Egged, Waikiki Improvement Association president.

“We’ve been having some problems with sanitation, people who leave Kuhio Beach Park go and spend the rest of the night, that 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. period in this particular area and leave a mess and so that creates a cleanup problem.” Rick Egged, Waikiki Improvement Association president

Enforcement will fall on HPD and the Department of Land and Natural Resources. The Waikiki Neighborhood board said implementation is a concern, but they still support the closure.

“Also HPD! Do we want to add another enforcement issue for them? I mean, that’s who it falls to,” said Jeffrey Merz, Waikiki Neighborhood Board Subdistrict one vice chair.

Those who like to take midnight or early morning swims will still be allowed to do so as long as they head straight for the water. The closure is meant to deter campers and keep the area clean.

“You just can’t sit down on the beach, lay anything out, any like beach mat or anything on the beach. And the idea is that we can then get in there and clean during the night,” Egged said.

It is still not clear whether violators will face fines, arrests, orders to leave or transportation to lodging and services.

“We don’t want people defecating on our beaches, we don’t want to be threatened by Homeless yelling at us, drugs and drunkenness, so this is not an issue solely about people staying in hotels not wanting to be bothered,” Merz said.

The closure is not a magic bullet, but community leaders said it is a step in the right direction.

This is our community, we love the beach and we want it cleaned up and we want these people helped and the best way to do it is to remove them from the beach and take them somewhere where they can get services.