Nightly lane closures on Farrington Highway by Waianae High School from November 18th-22nd

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has planned lane closures on Farrington Highway between Ala Walua Street and Maiuu Road to make changes to the raised pedestrian crossings installed in August.

Work to modify the raised crosswalks will begin nightly between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Lanes will be closed in each direction on Farrington Highway between Ala Walua Street and Maiuu Road to facilitate the roadwork. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times. All work is weather permitting.

The modification work will involve regrading of the ramps leading to the raised crosswalks at Farrington Highway’s intersections with Ala Walua Street, the Waianae High School exit, Alawa Place, and Maiuu Road.

After the regrading, the ramps (or slopes) leading up to the raised crosswalks will be different lengths, but they will provide a consistent slope. HDOT is making the adjustments based on community feedback.

HDOT will continue to work to improve highway safety on Farrington Highway and appreciates the public’s patience as these pedestrian safety projects are implemented.