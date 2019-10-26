Nightly closures of H1 freeway at the Kapolei interchange starting this weekend

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the H1 freeway will be closed nightly in the westbound direction between the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1) on Sunday night, Oct. 27, through Friday morning, Nov. 1, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridge work that is part of the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

Westbound motorists will be detoured to Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to the westbound H1 freeway. To view a detour map, please click here.

In addition to the full closure, there will be a right lane closure on the H1 freeway in the eastbound direction between the Farrington Highway overpass and Makakilo Drive onramp on Sunday night, Oct. 27, through Friday morning, Nov. 1, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for utility installations.

The schedule for the following week of Sunday night, Nov. 3, a full closure will be scheduled in the eastbound direction on the H1 freeway between the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and the Wakea Street onramp from Sunday night, Nov. 3, 2019 through Friday morning, Nov. 8, 2019, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Eastbound motorists will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard via the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and may continue on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard, and Wakea Street to return to the eastbound H1 freeway. To view a map of the detour, please click here.

HDOT will continue to notify motorists of major closures happening for the Kapolei Interchange project on a bi-weekly basis and updates will be posted to our HDOT website at hidot.hawaii.gov and to our social media websites, Facebook and Twitter.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closures and detours. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the full closure and will not be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For more information on the Kapolei Interchange project, please view the project website at https://kapolei-interchange.squarespace.com/. All roadwork is weather permitting.