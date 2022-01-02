NFL Hawaii Tracker: Miami Dolphins eliminated from postseason contention

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 02: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts as he walks off the field after being defeated by the Tennessee Titans 34-3 at Nissan Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa’s first NFL playoff appearance will have to wait for at least another year.

On Sunday, the Saint Louis alum and Ewa Beach native completed 18 of his 38 passes for 205 yards and an interception in a 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans as the Miami Dolphins fell to 8-8 and were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for Tagovailoa, who was consistently mentioned in trade rumors involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson right up until the trade deadline on Nov. 2.

In the end, Miami’s 1-7 start proved to be too costly, despite a seven-game winning streak that put the team above .500 heading into Sunday’s matchup against Tennessee.

The Dolphins will close out their season on Jan. 9 against the New England Patriots.

Here’s how other players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 17 of the NFL season:

ACTIVE ROSTER

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had eight tackles (four solo) with half a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in a 23-20 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone extra point attempt but missed his lone field goal attempt in a 23-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): Fehoko suited up but did not record any statistics in a 34-13 win against the Denver Broncos.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman recorded a solo tackle in a 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had seven tackles (five solo) in a 23-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig got the start at right guard and briefly exited due to injury but re-entered the game to finish out a 20-16 win against the Washington Football Team.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp received a target in a 34-31 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota had three rushes for a total of 16 yards in a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts that kept the team’s playoff hopes alive. His lone pass attempt was incomplete.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti saw action at left guard in a 34-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): Reyes had one tackle in a 20-16 loss against the Washington Football Team.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted five times for a total of 223 yards in a 23-20 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had three tackles (one solo) in a 50-10 with over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku)

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna)

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Tyson Alualu, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu is out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo is out for the season due to foot surgery.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii): Ursua is out for the season with a torn ACL.