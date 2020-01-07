New Year’s Resolution saved Kaneohe man’s life

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Two trucks crashed into a Kaneohe home on Sunday evening sending both drivers to the hospital.

The homeowner, who is in his 70s, said his New Year’s Resolution to lose some weight saved his life.

It happened around 6:30 p.m., on William Henry Road when the homeowner said the truck came barreling into his living room.

He said had it been Dec. 31, he would have been dead because he usually sits on his couch to watch TV. His couch was where the truck had crashed through.

On Sunday evening though, he decided to watch TV from his spin bike on the other side of the living room.

The truck still came dangerously close to hitting the man.

Police told the homeowner that the trucks hit his neighbor’s fence first which sent both trucks airborne over his hedges. The grey truck that ended up inside his house struck a palm tree before hitting his home.



He said that the palm tree helped slow down the truck or else the truck would have hit him.

The black truck was towed away on Sunday night.

The grey truck was left inside the home out of fear that the home would collapse if it was removed.

The homeowner stayed at his house overnight.

Neighbors were shocked this happened on their typically quiet street.

Emily Vitto, who lives a few homes away, said she and her husband were talking and watching TV when they heard a car revving the engine.



“All of a sudden, we heard the screeching and the collision so I ran out the house because we thought it was literally coming through our house it was that close,” she said.



She thought the car hit her son who usually rides his bike down the street.

“I came out looking for him and ran down there to see if anyone needed help or anything,” she said.



Then neighbors heard screaming.



“I went to the car, the one that got hit [grey truck], and the woman got out of the car and she was coming towards the road and she collapsed,” Vitto said.



Neighbors tried to help both females out of the trucks, one of the women needed firefighters to use the Jaws of Life to get her out of the truck.



Neighbors said they are now concerned about their kid’s safety.



“My son rides his bike down this road and he has several friends across the road and down the street so we naturally thought he was out and about just riding or went to a friend’s house,” Vitto said.



She said it was a frightening experience for many on their block.

“I think the whole block was in shock this even happened. It really shook up my kids, my girls were crying because they thought it was Troy [their brother], and our house,” she said.

She said drivers need to be mindful that children are playing and that the speed limit on that road is 25 mph.



“We heard the glass breaking it was pretty scary something I don’t want to go through again,” she said.



“I’m shocked that this even happened, regardless of what happened, it could have killed some people here.”



The homeowner said he will continue his New Year’s Resolution to lose weight.



He was in good spirits and is thankful no one was killed.

EMS said both drivers, in their 50s, were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.