HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki residents will be sleeping a lot easier soon thanks to a Bill 43 approved by the Honolulu City Council. The ordinance puts a cap on how loud sound systems used by street performers can be during evening hours.

Kathryn Henski, Waikiki Neighborhood Board member and resident said it is a miracle the bill passed.

She and her husband have suffered countless sleepless nights living in Waikiki due to street performers using amplifiers

“Remember the noise does reverberate off of the taller buildings,” she explained. “It’s affecting all of us. Pets bark and babies cry. When it becomes obnoxious, it does interfere with your peace.”

City council unanimously approved the amplified sound ordinance which states anyone using an amplified sound system on the sidewalk cannot exceed 80 decibals from a distance of eight feet from the amp. The ordinance would be in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., daily.

According to the ordinance, police could cite anyone in violation $100 for the first offense and $250 for the second offense within a year.

Excessive violations could result in fines of $500 to $1000 or up to 30 days in jail.

In a statement, Mayor Rick Blangiardi said: “This is a clear quality of life issue, and I applaud the members of the Honolulu City Council for their willingness to protect the people who live in and visit Waikiki from the excessively loud noises that result in so many sleepless nights.

“We will support the Honolulu Police Department’s effort to create an enforcement plan we believe will make a noticeable difference for the people who call Waikiki home,” Blangiardi added.

Kevin Foster, who performs with his children said he feels for residents but feels like street performers are being unfairly targeted.

“This is our livelihood … if you are seriously going to regulate us down here, are you going to regulate the bands in the hotels who we can hear?”

Standing across the street from these street performers, you can hear them clearly but not everyone feels like it is a problem. Some said it is part of what makes Waikiki, Waikiki.

Waikiki resident Ashly Cashman said the street performers are part of Waikiki’s culture.

“If (the city is) trying to regulate people out here, what’s the difference in (the hotels)” Cashman said pointing to a nearby hotel with music coming out of it.

Elly Mercer, who lives near Diamond Head, said she enjoys the entertainers and seeing all the diversity in Waikiki.

“I think anything up until 10 o’clock is totally fine anywhere on earth,” Mercer said.

Bob Finley, the Waikiki neighborhood Board Chair, said he is not against the performers

“Don’t get me wrong. We do not dislike the street performers. That’s not our point. It’s just the amplified music penetrates all these buildings,” Finley explained.

KHON: “Basically if somebody is playing music and they don’t have an amplifier that’s totally fine?”

“That’s fine,” Finley said. “That’s great.”

The ordinance would go into effect once the mayor signs it. Finley said the City Council has already put money into HPD’s budget to purchase the instruments needed to measure the decibal level of the amplifiers and assist with enforcement.