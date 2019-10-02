New poll shows Tulsi Gabbard’s constituents want her to stop running for president

A Public Policy Polling (PPP) survey of Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district — currently represented by Tulsi Gabbard — shows little support for her presidential run.

PPP surveyed 990 voters registered for the democratic primary between September 27th and 29th and found only 28% who thought she should continue with her presidential campaign, while 60% want her to drop out (the remaining 12% responded “not sure”).

If she does decide to dropout of the presidential race, the survey suggests she will also have trouble seeking another term in congress: 50% of the respondents said they would generally prefer to vote for someone else — a question purely about Gabbard, with no opponent’s name attached — while 38% said they’d support her for another term (the remaining 12% responded “not sure”).

However, when asked who they’d vote for between Gabbard and potential challenger Kai Kahele, 48% leaned toward Gabbard, while 26% went with Kahele (the remaining 27% responded “not sure”).

When asked which democratic candidate they’d vote for, Elizabeth Warren garnered the most votes with 25%, while Joe Biden came in second with 22%. Gabbard was tied for third with Bernie Sanders, both of whom received 13% of the votes.

The full survey can be found here.