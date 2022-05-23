HONOLULU (KHON2) — Out with the old. In with the new. The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers advocated for new uniforms for Honolulu police officers.

Besides staffing issues, SHOPO President Robert Cavaco said updated uniforms are on the list of priorities for newly appointed Police Chief Arthur Joe Logan.

“A lot of times with that particular uniform, if you’re rolling around with somebody or you’re trying to effect an arrest,” Cavaco said. “A lot of times the uniform tears. The seem in the pants are not as strong. Other working conditions, like our uniforms, and our work schedule are going to be our top three things.”

An HPD spokesperson said the department is looking for uniforms that are professional, durable and comfortable. The uniform has gone through changes through the years, including switching from wool blend materials to the current poly/cotton. The department also recently added long sleeve shirts and baseball caps as options.

Although the SHOPO Honolulu Chapter Chair Nicholas Schlapak said equipment that officers carry daily has also changed over the years.

“Officers 30 years ago didn’t have to carry a cellular phone or possibly two cellular phones,” Schlapak said. “They didn’t have to carry things like a tourniquet to apply on people. Or maybe even a bunch of latex gloves to put on before you go into a particular situation.”

Cavaco said the uniforms under consideration are similar to the updated sheriff’s uniforms, which he said are more breathable.

Cavaco said, “It’s a lighter material, meaning it is not as thick, it is cooler. There’s a bit of stretchiness to it, so if it does get bent in any way it does give instead of tearing.”

As of May 1, HPD had 1,828 uniformed officers. A short-sleeve shirt costs them $112, while a long sleeve shirt costs them $117 each.

Samples of the uniforms under consideration were not readily available, but before HPD makes the purchase, officers will need to try them in the field first.

Schlapak said, “They would see how practical they are and how durable they are, whether or not they work. Improvements, you know pros and cons. It would come back to the department for further review.”