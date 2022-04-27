HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Consulate General of Hungary in Los Angeles has recently announced the appointment of Hungary’s new Honorary Consul, Dr. Péter Füleky, for the State of Hawaii.

Dr. Füleky has been an active member of the Hungarian Community in Honolulu since 2009. He is currently an associate professor at the University of Hawaii and an economist at the UH Economic Research Organization.

The Consul General of Hungary Tamás Széles of Los Angeles, visited Hawaii to deliver the appointment and to meet the local Hungarian diaspora.

Members of the Hungarian community in Hawaii

During the trip, the Consul General, along with Dr. Füleky, met with Mike McCartney, the director of DBEDT to discuss possible areas for collaboration between Hungary and Hawaii.

For more information on Dr. Füleky and the research he has worked on click here.