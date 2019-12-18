LIVE NOW /
New directive requires Kauai police to keep blue lights on at all times during patrols

Under a new directive by Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck, officers and sergeants on patrol are now required to keep their blue cruise lights on at all times. Raybuck says the purpose is to increase visibility of an officer’s presence and to remind drivers to be mindful of their speed and driving habits.

