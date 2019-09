HONOLULU (KHON2) — New details tonight about a suspected bank robber.

David King was arrested Monday after police say he robbed a Territorial Savings Bank on Friday the 13th.

According to court documents, King is also suspected of robbing another bank the day before and a bank in August.

Surveillance video outside one of the businesses caught part of his license plate and that’s how authorities tracked him down at his home in Downtown Honolulu.