Honolulu (KHON2) – If inflation is making you live paycheck to paycheck you might want to look at bringing in some extra income by picking up a side job.

Aloha International Employment (AEI) is an employment agency on Oahu and Maui. They help match candidates with jobs best suited for them whether it’s temporary or a permanent solution.

AEI said an ideal gig would be flexible with your schedule that way you can continue to work one or more jobs.

Extra income options in Hawaii:

Delivery driver

Organizer

Personal assistant/household helper

Customer service representative

Pet sitter or dog walker

Caregiver or babysitter

If you are in need for some cash fast, don’t skip out on holding a yard sale to sell some old belongings or selling your gently used clothes to a secondhand store.

AEI said if your goal is to add a weekend job or part-time position to your schedule, think about getting a micro job in Hawaii.

Finding the perfect employment on Oahu can be difficult, especially if you seek something specific.

AEI said Hawaii jobs based on tourism are almost always available however, the local job market can get tough. They said it’s important to take the unemployment figures with a grain of salt since many employees work off the record and under the table.

But if you are looking to take on a side gig while looking for the perfect forever job here are some fast-growing occupations to read more about.

10 most in-demand jobs in Hawaii:

Occupational Therapy Assistant Physical Therapist Assistant Veterinary Technologist Cardiovascular Technologist Diagnostic Medical Sonographer Respiratory Therapist Funeral Service Manager, Director, and Mortician Radiologic Technologist Registered Nurse Dental Hygienist

For more information about picking up a side gig for extra income head to Aloha International Employment’s website.