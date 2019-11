If you’re looking for some extra income for the holiday season, Macy’s is holding a hiring event on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They are offering full-time, part-time and flexible positions.

The following Macy’s locations will participate in Saturday’s event:

Ala Moana

Pearlridge

Kahala

Waikiki

Windward

Ka Makana Ali’i

Macy’s encourages candidates to submit applications prior to the event. Open positions and additional information can be found at Macysjobs.com.