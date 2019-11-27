As travelers scramble for their flights during the mad dash through security, sometimes they forget personal items including cell phones, jackets and even laptops. But it’s actually something much smaller left behind that really adds up. We’re talking about loose change. In 2018, passengers at airports across the nation left behind nearly a million dollars of unclaimed money. Any change that does go unclaimed goes toward TSA security purposes like checkpoint maintenance.
- Laulima Giving Program: Mother and five children who escaped domestic abuse could use your help
- Walmart Black Friday sneak preview
- Nearly $1 million of unclaimed change left at airport security checks
- Highway 132 on Hawaii Island reopening tomorrow at noon
- Chaminade’s Leka Kiner-Falefa named PacWest Newcomer of the Year