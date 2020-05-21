Near to below average tropical cyclone activity expected this hurricane season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Central Pacific Hurricane Center released its 2020 outlook for hurricane season, and factors point to near or below average activity through the end of November.

Two to six cyclones are expected to form near or move into the Central Pacific this year.

There is also a 75% chance of near or normal activity, and a 25% chance of higher than normal activity.

Without an El Nino present, water temperatures are near normal surrounding the equator, which reduces the chance of tropical cyclone activity.

El Nino is correlated with higher than normal tropical cyclone activity.