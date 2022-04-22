HONOLULU (KHON2) — On this Earth Day, the United States Government has dropped its appeals against the State of Hawaii’s order to defuel Read Hill.

Nearly five months ago the Department of Health ordered the Navy to come up with a plan to safely empty the storage tanks. This came after a water contamination crisis in November, 2021 that affected many in the community.

The feds went to federal and state courts in an attempt to block the order and stated at the time they intended to comply but challenged the DOH’s authority to have it enforced.

“This is a big win for O‘ahu’s residents, who should be able to turn on the taps in their homes

without fear that the water they serve their families is toxic,” said Earthjustice

Attorney David Henkin.

“As long as the Navy was not acknowledging the legal authority of DOH to call the shots, they reserved the right to change its mind anytime it wanted, to leave fuel in the Red Hill tanks, to take a year instead of 30 days to get the fuel out. So these things are not mere details. They are where the rubber hits the road as far as protecting our water supply. We do welcome that on this Earth Day. The Navy has decided to give up its fight.”

David Henkin, Earthjustice Attorney