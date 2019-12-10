Navy releases photo of Pearl Harbor shooter

The U.S. Navy today released the photo of Gabriel Antonio Romero, the 22- year-old sailor authorities say shot and killed two Pearl Harbor shipyard workers, wounded a third, then killed himself. It happened last Wednesday afternoon near the drydocked U.S.S. Columbia, where Romero was on post as an armed watchstander. Romero, from Texas, completed Navy boot camp in February 2018. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities say Wednesday’s shooting does not have ties to terrorism.
