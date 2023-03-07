HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Navy has provided additional details on the scope and schedule for the contract process to solicit public input on the non-fuel repurposing of Red Hill.

According to the Navy, the contract between the Navy and the Nakupuna Companies requires Nakupuna to develop a report based on local public input regarding potential alternative uses of the facility following its closure.

The Navy added that under the contract scope of work, two separate surveys will be developed by Nakupuna and their team of sub-consultants. The survey will solicit feedback from Oahu residents and be shaped by input from community leaders, regulatory agencies, environmental groups and academia.

Survey and research content will be provided by CommPac, LLC, while SMS Research & Marketing Services, Inc., will be conducting the quantitative and qualitative surveys.

The Navy said the first survey will be available online to the public and the second will be available both through mail-in and online for Oahu residents.

To receive information about the surveys, register here.

The public will have the opportunity to provide suggestions for the non-fuel repurposing of Red Hill through the online qualitative survey. It will also gather an estimate of how people hear and learn about Red Hill.

The quantitative survey will be conducted by mail to residents in the area surrounding Red Hill and online for residents island-wide.

The following is a timeframe of major milestones:

The Navy said they will continue to keep the public informed on the status of the surveys and for those interested in being notified when the online survey is ready, may register on the website.