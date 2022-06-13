HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chef Robynne Mai’i was named the 2022 James Beard Award Winner for the Best Chef – Northwest and Pacific category.

She runs Fete on North Hotel Street in Honolulu. She also runs Heyday on Nohonani Street at the White Sands Hotel in Waikiki.

Mai’i is the first part Native Hawaiian woman to win the honor.

Her education in the restaurant industry included her culinary and pastry arts degree from Kapiʻolani Community College and a master’s degree in food studies from New York University.

Her training included working at 3660 on the Rise and Padovani’s Bisto on Oʻahu. She also worked at Union Pacific Restaurant and the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York.