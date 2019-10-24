The National Retail Federation estimate Americans will spend $460 million on pet costumes this Halloween. This is more than twice the amount Americans spent on their pets in 2010.
- Light winds to bring higher humidity to the islands
- Quarterfinals are set in Hawaii High School Girl’s Volleyball Championship Tournament
- Scientists warn against taking selfies with Hawaiian monk seals
- Proposed Ala Moana state-of-the-art playground closer to moving to Kakaako
- National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $460 million on pet costumes this Halloween