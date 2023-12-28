HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers all around the nation can finally take a breather after Gas Buddy released their annual Fuel Price Outlook for 2024.

Hawaii is expected to average $4.29-$4.82 per gallon in 2024. As 2023 comes to a close, AAA Hawaii revealed today’s average price for regular unleaded gas to be $4.54, which is the same as last week, five cents lower than last month, and 44 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

“The good news is drivers in the Aloha State are still paying an average of 35 cents less than this time last year,” said AAA Hawaii general manager Liane Sumida.

Gas Buddy said they expect the yearly national average will drop from $3.51 per gallon this year to $3.38 in 2024.

“The global refining picture continues to improve, providing more capacity and peace of mind that record-setting prices will stay away from the pump in 2024,” Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis said. “I anticipate that we’ll still have some volatility, unexpected outages and disruptions, and potentially weather-related issues, but I do not expect it to lead to record prices.”

The Fuel Outlook revealed gas prices are expected to peak in late May during the summer driving season, with Americans expected to spend a combined $446.9 billion on gas for 2024.

With the 2024 presidential election coming up, there is a possible impact on gas prices, with electric vehicle transitions to be at stake as well.