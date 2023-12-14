The New Aloha Stadium and Entertainment District (NASED) project reached an important milestone.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) was launched on Thursday, a step that had yet to be reached since the current Aloha Stadium was self-condemned in December 2020.

During a Thursday morning announcement at Gov. Josh Green’s office, the public-private-partnership (P3) in building NASED will have a RFP deadline of summer 2024, with the selection of a proposal set to be announced in the fall of 2024.

“I was excited to see that it was actually coming to fruition now,” University of Hawaii athletics director Craig Angelos said on Thursday. “It’s a good first step because I’ve been here six months now. I’ve heard a lot about the stadium project and now we’re actually seeing some some headway taking place now. So, the dropping of the RFP today, I know there’s a lot of space between now and five years from now, but at least it’s a good first step.”

An agreement is targeted for the summer of 2025, with the 2028 University of Hawaii football season set as the projected time of arrival for the stadium. That year, Hawaii is currently scheduled to open at home against the University of Kansas on Aug. 28.

A minimum of 25,000 seats is expected for any potential developer of the new Aloha Stadium to go along with premium suites, a club lounge and loge boxes. The developer will be able to hold events to support stadium upkeep and generate revenue on dates not reserved by the state for Hawaii football, high school football and related events.

“We need to be a Division I program,” Green said on Thursday, “so having a stadium that is befitting of a great state is important. “

While the new Aloha Stadium is targeted for 2028, the surrounding entertainment district, which is also targeted to have approximately 4,500 residential units, is projected to take decades to complete.

A total of $400 million is allocated towards the stadium project, with the rest coming from the private developer in order to limit taxpayer contribution, hence the P3 element of NASED. The state will retain fee ownership of the NASED site and will also own the land associated with the site.