HONOLULU (KHON2) — The majority of businesses with liquor licenses on Oahu will be required to have naloxone, a drug that counters opioid overdoses on site starting the new year. Honolulu became the first major American city to pass a law of its kind.

Honolulu City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said he visited each establishment with a liquor license in his district to drop off a naloxone kit. On Jan. 1, businesses that sell or serve liquor will be required to have that type of opioid overdose reversal drug handy.

Dos Santos-Tam said, “Any on-premise liquor licensees, so a bar, a nightclub or brewpub, they need to have Narcan spray in case of an overdose.”

This also includes restaurants, tour or cruise vessels with liquor licenses.

Lawmakers said naloxone is needed as opioid deaths spiked in 2020 by nearly 500% compared to 2018.

The Restaurant Kuni owner Raymond Ho said he feels the new law is not a big ask for him or his employees. He said having a drug like naloxone could help save a life.

“We are not doctors or nurses or anything but I think it’s pretty self-explanatory,” Ho said. “But I think it’s good to have on-site, especially if something like that occurs in our restaurant or bar.

Ho said they keep the naloxone spray inside the restaurant’s first aid kit.

The Honolulu Liquor Commission is making a starter kit of naloxone available for license holders. The kit also comes with a flier with information for businesses such as signs to look out for in an overdose, for example, place face, slow breathing or heartbeat.

It also said the appropriate response to a suspected overdose is to check for breathing, call 911, perform rescue breathing and administer the naloxone spray into the person’s nose.

However, not all restaurant employees feel comfortable doing that.



Murphy’s Bar and Grill owner Don Murphy said his staff is hesitant.

“They are all a little hesitant about it because of the liability,” Murphy said. “I know they have the good Samaritan law but I don’t know if that holds up if they have an attorney that really wants to go after somebody.”

Dos Santos-Tam said protections were written into the law.

He said, “If something happens and you have to use the Narcan or naloxone there’s no liability because you’re trying to help.”

More information from the City regarding the use of naloxone is available on the Honolulu Liquor Commission website.

Businesses without naloxone can be at risk of being fined up to $200 starting Jan.1.