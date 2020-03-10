Murphy’s Bar & Grill St. Patrick’s Day block party cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Don Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Bar & Grill in Honolulu, confirmed to KHON2 that the planned block party for St. Patrick’s Day has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Murphy says he made the decision after consulting with the Department of Health.
Known as the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the Pacific, the block party has regularly attracted thousands of people.
St. Patrick’s Day is on Tuesday, March 17th.
