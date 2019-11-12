Mother of 4 killed in head-on collision on Hawaii Island

Friends and family of Cassandra Lynn Ellis, also known as Cassie, are grieving after she was killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon.

The 35-year-old mother of four was on her way to the beach when police say a black Jeep Renegade SUV crashed into her Honda Pilot.

Police say the crash happened on Queen Kaahumanu Highway around 2:10 p.m. near the 90 mile marker.

Police say a 25-year-old Kamuela man was driving the Renegade when he passed a vehicle and struck Ellis’ car.

Two of her daughters, Taylor (15), and Trinity (10), were in the car. Taylor’s best friend Kawena Haserot (15) was also in the car.

Both Taylor and Kawena were taken to Kona Hospital and later transported to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in critical condition.

Taylor and Trinity’s father, Danny Campogan, said it was an airbag that saved Trinity’s life. She was taken to Kona Hospital and released.

Cassie was also taken to Kona Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:26 p.m.

“I know the car caught on fire and everybody inside was unconscious,” said Laurel Haserot, Kawena’s mother. “There were some aunties and uncles that stopped for the accident and I thank God for them because they started pulling the girls out, breaking the windows with fire extinguishers, and getting the girls out—otherwise they would be dead too.”

Both Haserot and Campogan said their daughters don’t remember much of the crash.

And both suffered severe injuries and might not be able to do the activities they love to do ever again.

Campogan said his daughter had a hole on the side of her head. Doctors took a skin graph from her leg to make up for the skin on her head. She received more than 100 stitches and had bleeding in her head.

“She was excelling at everything, she had the option to graduate a year early,” her dad said.

“It’s only this morning that I told her that her mom didn’t make it, and that was probably the heaviest situation in this whole thing,” Campogan said.

Ellis also leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, Lucy.

“She’s asking for her mommy and all I could tell her is, ‘She’s sleeping,’ and that was yesterday and I don’t know what I’m going to tell her today,” said Lucy’s father and Ellis’ boyfriend John Lim Jr.

Kawena’s mother Laurel said her daughter may not be able to swim ever again because she has a broken femur.

“Where the accident happened is a notoriously deadly stretch of road,” Haserot said. “There are some blind hills and people are in a rush to get into town or to get to the airport and they’re not looking where they’re going and apparently this guy was also under the influence of something and unfortunately tragedy happened.”

Friends and family say Ellis was a beautiful person inside and out and they are devastated someone who police say was under the influence of an intoxicant took her away.

Her aunt, Joann Schaan wrote the following to KHON2:

Cassandra Lynn is a beautiful soul. Her happiness and sense of humor could light up any situation. She is the only child of Laura Bjur Matzen and Jim Ellis. She has lived in Hawaii (Kailua Kona) for almost 20 years and considers herself a true Hawaiian.

She has four beautiful daughters who are the delight of her life, Taylor, Lana, Trinity, and Lucy. She spent the first several years in Hawaii learning from the School of Hard Knocks. She took herself down to rock bottom and then lifted herself and her family out of the pit and has become a successful entrepreneur of Two Chicks Cleaning along with her best friends Leilani Alcain and Alicia Brunette.

She hangs with a great bunch of people who are her friends and they all provide mutual sober support. She has focused on loving life “clean and serene” and it has been a beautiful experience to see her blossom into such an intelligent loving woman.

This is a tragedy of epic proportions for her children and us and it certainly was not worth those last few drinks or hits or whatever her murderer had taken.

Police say the driver of the Jeep Renegade was injured in the collision and was taken to Kona Community Hospital for treatment.

The driver was later arrested for Negligent Homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, Reckless Driving, three counts of Negligent Injury.

He was later released pending further investigation.

Police believe that speed and drugs are factors in the collision.

Ellis’ family angry because Ellis did so much to try and keep children away from the drugs.

“Cassie had a fishing tournament she facilitated every year, “Keiki Come First Tournament,” where it was kids against drugs and every year they would hold a fishing tournament on small boats and every year she was the facilitator,” explained Campogan.

“I’m really not happy that guy is out walking the streets right now. My daughter is in the hospital for days, her friend is in the hospital for days, her mom is never going to live again and this guy is out living his life again,” said Haserot.

Campogan said a memorial was put in place at the scene of the crash. His 13 and 10-year-old daughter went to put up a cross for their mother.

The family pleading people to think twice before getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“That driver ruined our lives, and it’s wrong. We need to all be better than that,” said Campogan.