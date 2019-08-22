Mortgage firm CEO wanted for sexual assault charges on Kauai caught in California

The president and CEO of a Bay Area mortgage firm was detained by police in San Anselmo, California on Monday.

Jason Freskos was charged on August 12th with sexual assault in the first degree for an incident that allegedly took place on August 5th while he was on vacation on Kauai. Freskos posted bail for $50,000 and returned to California. On August 15th, he was indicted for the charge and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Central Marin Police detained him on Monday.

Freskos will be extradited to Kauai to face the charges.