In the days of COVID-19, you don't only need a lock and key to keep your family safe. That is especially true if someone in your home comes down with the coronavirus. KHON2 spoke with two physicians today, Dr. Alan Wu of Doctors of Waikiki and Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, about how to protect your family.

"Well, it's very difficult right if someone's clearly positive or someone tests positive for COVID-19. They really need to be isolated in a room where no one goes into it best they can. Or an 8-foot section of the room if they are sharing a house." Lt. Gov. Green said.