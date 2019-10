If you look forward to your morning cup of joe to put a smile on your face, you’re not alone. According to a survey by One Poll, 50-Percent of people say they need coffee to start their morning on a positive note. Also, 4 out of 5 say a cup can keep them positive and productive throughout the day. If caffeine kicks are not your thing, research also shows exercise, smiling, thinking positive thoughts, and meditating help others fight the morning blues.