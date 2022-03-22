HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeMapping.com shows data of common crimes that take place throughout the island of Oahu detailing the location of the crime and the time it took place.

From Feb. 22 through March. 21 there were a reported 692 incidents of car break-ins or vehicle thefts.

Crime Stoppers Honolulu provides helpful tips you can use to prevent your car getting broken into or stolen.

Never leaving the key in the ignition to your vehicle.

Never leaving the engine running if you are running into the house for something quick.

Never leaving important documents, including vehicle title, in your car.

It is important to call 911 immediately if your car has been stolen. That way a police report can get filed to try and locate the vehicle.

Other helpful tips to avoid getting your car stolen are:

Keep valuables out of sight, especially during the busy shopping season.

Ask for identification and meet in a public place when selling your vehicle.

Turn off your engine and lock your vehicle even when parked in your driveway for a few minutes.

Carry your key in a waterproof pouch or pocket when at the beach.

Park in busy, well-lit areas whenever possible.

To view the recent crime in your area head to CrimeMapping’s website.