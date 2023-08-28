The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The governor returned to tour parts of the island hardest hit by the fires once again.

After touring Upcountry Gov. Green headed to ground zero in Lahaina.

He met with a bipartisan congressional delegation who stopped on Maui on the way back from the South Pacific.

The governor shared concerns as well as needs from congress moving forward.

Then it was off to the Hyatt Regency at Kaanapali – home of the Family Assistance Center and home to many of those who lost everything in the fire, including a father and son who are among 56 family members displaced when the flames consumed their five homes and multiple rentals.

The two worked for the Hyatt and now they’re calling it home.

“It’s hard to think with 56 people, one family in Lahaina everybody need shelter that’s what’s really hard on us (starts to cry) all of Lahaina needs help,” said Kekoa Mowat.

“We’re not a town or a place we’re a community. To see our friends and family, to go through this. I’m looking for families that’s the hardest part we can rebuild we will we’ll be back, but we cannot bring people back. That’s the tough part,” added Connor Mowat.

“Thinking about the future is hard the gap between building the house and now we have a place to stay now, but the uncertainty is the hard part,” continued Kekoa.

So much uncertainty for them and and so many others living in temporary shelters.

Also the governor announced today the search for remains on the ground is officially over.

“I think it’s important that people recognize these milestones because I want them to feel confident that we will help overtime to get people back to their lives,” said Gov. Green.

The governor says the next step will be to get people back into their homes and businesses.

But he and FEMA officials said that will likely take weeks because they need to remove all the hazardous materials that include propane, tanks, electric car, batteries, asbestos and many other items.