More Hawaii residents hold college degrees.

More Hawaii residents are holding a college degree. That’s according to the university of Hawaii, which says 46-percent of residents are now college graduates. That’s up 1.4 percent from last year. In 2008, the Hawaii P20 advisory council set a goal of having 55-percent of working age adults with a 2- or 4-year college degree by the year 2025. UH says we’re making progress toward that goal. All 10 campuses are graduating more students faster and awarding more degrees than ever before.

