More Hawaii residents are holding a college degree. That’s according to the university of Hawaii, which says 46-percent of residents are now college graduates. That’s up 1.4 percent from last year. In 2008, the Hawaii P20 advisory council set a goal of having 55-percent of working age adults with a 2- or 4-year college degree by the year 2025. UH says we’re making progress toward that goal. All 10 campuses are graduating more students faster and awarding more degrees than ever before.
More Hawaii residents hold college degrees.
